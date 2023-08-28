The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick gets a Newman Media win, but Adam gets Sally?

It shouldn't come as a surprise to The Young and the Restless fans that the war between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) is about to get even more heated.

For weeks now, the siblings' often strained relationship has been hanging on by a thread, partially because of Adam's knack for going rogue in business, despite him being partners with Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) over at S.N.A. Media. However, the Newman brothers have also been at odds because of Sally (Courtney Hope). Adam is very much still in love with her, despite the fact she's with Nick.

With that being said, in the following preview clip for the episodes airing during the week of August 28, this Newman family rivalry reaches a fever pitch after a smug Adam pushes one too many buttons with Nick and Nick punches him in the face, right in front of their father. When Victor (Eric Braeden) asked his sons to work together, we doubt he envisioned they would come to physical blows in his living room.

#yr Promo 😮 https://t.co/rn06tUrchpAugust 27, 2023 See more

Now if we had to guess, watching his sons fight will be the final straw for Victor, who has grown tired of kids always arguing. Not to mention, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will more than likely be singing a round of "I told you so" to Victor, as she's warned her husband about his latest tactics in handling his heirs. However, this whole scenario could actually push The Mustache to make a decision about who will run Newman Media.

We still think Nikki is probably the candidate to step into the CEO role, as she is someone Victor trusts and her instincts about how he handled Nick and Adam have proven correct. Also, he knows she's not wrong about her sentiments in regard to Nate (Sean Dominic) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Eric Braeden in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

More importantly, Nikki leading Newman Media would probably be considered a win in Nick's book, who wouldn't mind reporting to his mother. On the other hand, one person who is sure to be enraged with such as decision is Adam. He'll consider it a major loss and slap in the face as he's been trying to regain control of his former company for months and has told Victor numerous times he wants the top job.

Punched by Nick and passed over by his father, Adam is most likely to lash out and go after the only other thing he cares about — love. Does that mean he'd go after Sally?

Courtney Hope in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Let's just say if we were Nick, we'd be nervous. Of course, Sally is a grown woman and gets to decide who she wants to be with. However, in recent weeks, Sally continues to find herself alone with Adam, even showing up twice to his apartment unannounced. Plus, to Adam's point, Sally doesn't appear to be madly in love with Nick.

She's not really professed the "L word" to Nick, despite him saying it a few times, and she rejects his offer for her to move in with him in the episode airing on August 28. It would seem Adam may be one grand gesture and show of affection away from possibly winning Sally back.

As the Newman sibling rivalry descends into pure chaos, we'll be paying close attention to see if our theory rings true.