The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy and Adam become PARTNERS?

Every now and then on The Young and the Restless, the most unlikely forces come together to achieve a massive goal.

Case in point, it wasn’t that long ago when Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon (Sharon Case) partnered together to help Victoria (Amelia Heinle) get out of her J.T. predicament. Considering neither Sharon nor Victoria care for Phyllis and Sharon and Victoria haven’t been besties, the trio uniting was quite shocking for show fans at the time.

Now in present day, the pending partnership between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Adam (Mark Grossman) stands to once again drop viewers’ jaws as these two men detest one another. Billy hasn't gotten over the fact that Adam was the one who hit Delia with a car. Plus, the youngest Abbott sibling never cared for Adam’s intense rivalry with Victoria.

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

For Adam’s part, he has never cared for Billy’s habit of butting into Newman family business, whether that be the infighting between Adam and his siblings or how Adam chooses to co-parent with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). With all that said, in the episode scheduled for August 24, Adam proposes an interesting idea of giving Billy damaging information on Tucker (Trevor St. John) in exchange for an unnamed favor.

It all starts when Billy sits down next to Tucker at the Genoa City Athletic Club bar, and the former questions the latter about Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) next steps in going after Jabot. Tucker plays coy a bit before revealing that he and his new wife have no plans since Jack (Peter Bergman) gave Ashley her patents and an amicable split from the family company.

Billy doesn’t buy it, claiming to know how his sister operates. However, Tucker assures him that’s the truth. Naturally, Billy is skeptical he’s being cut out of Ashley and Tucker’s scheming going forward.

Trevor St. John as Tucker McCall in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

When Tucker walks away from the conversation, he runs into Adam, and the pair exchange shady remarks, leading Adam to throw in Tucker’s face the McCall cover-up scandal. Billy later stumbles upon the tense discussion and asks what they are talking about, only to be fed half-truths.

After Tucker again walks away from another tense discussion, Billy chats with Adam. Eventually, Adam teases that Billy wants to know what Adam has on Tucker, and Adam is willing to share if Billy does him a favor.

At first, Billy blows off the notion, but later when speaking with Jack, he starts to consider the proposition. So will Billy and Adam soon become uncanny partners? Possibly.

We understand that Billy gaining knowledge about Tucker and Audra’s (Zuleyka Silver) secret is something useful to Billy, as it gives him the upper hand on his nemesis. It could mean he gains the power to blackmail Tucker into keeping him in the loop as far as Ashley’s future plans for Jabot are concerned.

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

On the other hand, we haven’t been able to figure out what Adam gets out of the deal. There’s a possibility that he wants Billy to help him secure funding for SNA Media to replace the funding Victor (Eric Braeden) found in an effort to strip some of the control the Newman patriarch has over the new company.

It’s also possible that Adam may give Billy the information hoping he leaks it to the press. With that information out in the public, it instantly weakens Tucker, and more importantly Audra at Newman Media. With Victor now planning to actually merge Newman Media and SNA Media (as of August 24), it would be a good way to weaken Audra’s influence in the company should the merger actually go through.

Sean Dominic as Nate in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

This last theory may be a wild one, but perhaps the favor Adam wants is for Billy to partner with him to take down Nate (Sean Dominic). Adam has known Nate is a threat for a while and will only lock into this idea once he finds out what Victor is up to. There’s a chance Adam may turn to Billy to help him gain more insight into Nate, which Billy may have from his time working at Chancellor-Winters and dating Lily (Christel Khalil). Billy may find himself intrigued with the idea given he doesn’t like Nate for Victoria anyway.

Whatever a potential partnership looks like between Billy and Adam, we’re already a fan.