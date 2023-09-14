The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra PREGNANT with Kyle or Tucker’s baby?

From the moment The Young and the Restless’ Audra (Zuleyka Silver) arrived in Genoa City, she managed to gain a reputation as a cunning and clever businesswoman willing to color outside the lines if she knew it would benefit her. In all honesty, her manipulative ways often remind us of the new Mrs. Jack Abbott, Diane (Susan Walters). Given their similarities, it’s no surprise that Audra is also not well-liked or trusted.

Even with Audra’s reputation preceding her, a handful of people in town have grown a fondness for her. Nate (Sean Dominic) has become her work bestie, Victor (Eric Braeden) practically wants to become her mentor and of course, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Tucker (Trevor St. John) have taken an interest in Audra that extends beyond the platonic variety.

For a few months now, Kyle has been in a rebound romance with Audra after leaving his marriage with Summer (Allison Lanier). He’s given into his passion with the Newman Media COO, despite his soon-to-be-ex-wife and mother warning him about moving on too fast with Audra. He’s even decided to ignore Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) direct order to stay away from Audra romantically and has continued on in a secret relationship, which could wind up costing him his job.

Zuleyka Silver and Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then there’s Tucker. Prior to him deciding to get serious with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), he enjoyed hooking up with his former employee and friend, Audra. Once he decided to fully pursue Ashley and Audra had more important goals in mind, they ended their romantic ties.

Well, in the episode that airing on September 13 and continuing in the episode airing on September 14, Tucker and Audra decided to again engage in some bedroom activity in the wake of his apparent split from Ashley (gnats live longer than this marriage did). Audra claims to have done so as a friend who wanted to console her friend, however, their conversation afterward has us raising our eyebrows.

Audra eventually gets Tucker to confess his plans to go after Jabot and he piques her interest in joining him at the Abbott family company if he’s able to succeed in doing so. Tucker even makes mention of the usefulness of Audra’s continued relationship with Kyle. Given her foreseeable ongoing ties to both men and the brewing war over Jabot, could Audra soon become pregnant, really shaking things up in this newly ignited Abbott/McCall feud?

Trevor St. John and Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In terms of the soap world, a pregnant Audra makes a lot of sense. For starters, her pregnancy would immediately cause drama as it would be a guessing game in terms of who the father may be.

Even if the father turns out to be Tucker, we can imagine that piece of information being held a closely guarded secret as the illusion of her being pregnant with Kyle’s baby would help guarantee her a stake in Jabot. Again, Tucker mentioned the usefulness of Audra’s relationship with Kyle, and that kind of foreshadowing could signal this pregnancy idea.

By the way, remember when we said Audra reminds us of Diane? Decades ago, Diane attempted to use a pregnancy to get a foothold at Newman, but the baby in question turned out to be Jack’s (Peter Bergman), aka Kyle.

Susan Walters as Diane in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

On a final note, Audra becoming an expectant mother is also plausible considering there isn’t a current pregnancy in Genoa City. So isn’t it almost about time for a new baby to hit the scene? Dominic (River & Rainn Ware) and Aria (Maddie and Millie Ingle) will be victims of SORAS (Soap opera rapid aging syndrome) in no time.