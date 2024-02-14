These are Netflix UK's 6 best rom-coms to watch this Valentine's Day

Whether you're happily partnered up or still looking for that special someone, Valentine's Day is about one thing: eating lots of chocolate. And once you've finished with that, it's also about romance, and thankfully there are plenty of movies to help you celebrate that last one.

If you subscribe to Netflix, you're probably looking forward to watching one of its many rom-coms to celebrate V-Day... but also dreading the inevitable hunt for something to watch, a search that can often take longer than the movie you end up watching!

Well, let's save you some time: What to Watch's streaming writer has looked at what's on Netflix UK's library, and searched for six great rom-coms that are worth watching.

Want to search for something yourself? You can use Netflix code 5475 to find its Romantic Comedies section... or just click here on your computer or phone to be taken to the menu.

Set It Up

(Image credit: Netflix)

We'll start off with the only Netflix Original on this list, Set It Up, from back in the early days of the streamer making its own movies (2018).

Starring Zoey Deutch, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs and Glen Powell (whom rom-com fans will know is hot off the press from Anyone But You), the movie is about two office assistants with insufferable bosses. In order to cure their problems, they decide to set up their bosses, hoping that romance will be the answer, and it is... just not to the problem they had envisioned.

One of the most well-received movies on this entire list, Set It Up is a fun little watch... though it will make you wish Netflix still made projects like it.

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Somewhat of a modern rom-com classic, Crazy, Stupid, Love. has a star-studded cast and it's a bit different from the standard 'new couple' type of movie on this list.

Cal (Steve Carell) is divorced out of the blue by wife Emily (Julianne Moore), finding himself single for the first time since he was a kid. Seeing his hopelessness, a patron at his favorite drinking hole Jacob (Ryan Gosling) takes Cal under his wing, to teach him all the things he missed along the way.

Emma Stone, Kevin Bacon and Marisa Tomei also star in this funny and charming 2-hour movie, which culminates in one of the funniest scenes in a rom-com.

The Holiday

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

The longest and oldest movie on this list is The Holiday, starring Jack Black, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jude Law.

It's about an American and a British woman, who've both had bad breakups, so decide to do a trans-Atlantic house swap over Christmas in order to both get some space. They both find rebound dates in their new countries, but it's hard to know if these are quick flings or meaningful new relationships... especially with their imminent returns home.

Man Up

Now for a full shift to the UK: Man Up stars Simon Pegg and Lake Bell in one of the most underrated movies on this list.

Bell plays Nancy, a normal woman whom Pegg's Jack mistakes for his blind date. Unlucky in love, she decides to play along, just to see what happens... and ends up hitting it off with him. However throughout the night, her lies catch up with her, as do his past relationships, as they learn more and more about each other.

The Lost City

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Okay, this one might be pushing the term 'rom-com' a little bit, but we decided to add something to the round-up that'll appeal to those who want something a bit more action-heavy. It's got romance and comedy too!

The Lost City stars Sandra Bullock as Loretta, an author who writes historical romance-adventure books. When she's kidnapped by the mad billionaire Abigail (Daniel Radcliffe), who realizes that Loretta's historical research for the novels may actually help him find lost treasure, the cover model for her books Alan (Channing Tatum) embarks on a quest to rescue her. Together, they end up recreating a romantic adventure just like out of her novels.

Also starring Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Brad Pitt and Oscar Nunez, The Lost City is a fun and fast-paced film that'll appease those who want romance, and those who want action.

Friends With Benefits

Netflix is rife with Hollywood rom-coms that were poorly received by critics but loved by audiences, and we decided to just pick one for this list: Friends with Benefits, starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis.

Friends With Benefits is about two co-workers, who begin a casual affair under the pledge that it won't lead to a serious relationship. However this promise is slowly tested as they both date on the side, and have other life events cause them to question what they're really looking for.

If you've ever seen a rom-com, you probably know exactly where this is going, but that's never been an issue before! And there are lots of meta jokes about rom-coms too.