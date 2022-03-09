This little known show is in Netflix’s all-time global Top 10

Netflix viewers are loving a limited series called Maid, to the point where the show has found its way into its Top 10 most popular TV shows (English) list for hours viewed in its first 28 days alongside some seriously big names.

In fact, Maid joins shows like Bridgerton, The Witcher and You in the Top 10, so it's clearly made a big impression on TV fans as it's eighth, with 469,090,000 viewing hours recorded during its first 28 days on Netflix.

To compare, Bridgerton had 625,490,000 hours and The Witcher had 541,010,000, so there was clearly some serious interest in Maid after it had dropped on the streaming service.

The limited series follows a young woman named Alex Russell (Margaret Qualley) who is dealing with domestic abuse, poverty and homelessness, and a troubled mother/daughter relationship, as she tries to provide a better life for her young daughter.

Maid is based on Stephanie Land’s Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, which is a New York Times best-selling memoir and the 10-episode series explores many of the topics covered in the book.

In the series, Alex finds a job with a company named Value Maids thanks to a social worker, but the wages aren't exactly significant and she struggles to provide for her and her daughter. What's more, Alex's relationship with her own mother is strained and she has no one to turn to as a result.

Maid has received a lot of praise, and according to Rotten Tomatoes, it currently has a critic score of 94% and an audience score of 88%, making it a very positively rated TV series.

The critics' consensus is: "Maid takes great care with its sensitive subject matter to craft a drama that is not always easy to watch, but undeniably powerful, grounded by an outstanding performance by Margaret Qualley."

It's easy to binge-watch too, as it only has a run-time of 9h 5m making it a lot shorter than some of the other shows on the list, so if you haven't yet seen the acclaimed series it might be one to watch this weekend!

Meanwhile, top series this month include new releases Vikings: Valhalla, Pieces of Her, and Inventing Anna, so there's plenty of great content out there right now!