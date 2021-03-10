Tina Turner shares her story in trailer for upcoming HBO documentary, 'Tina'

Tina Turner’s HBO documentary, Tina, now has an official trailer. It’s every bit as iconic as you think it would be. Turner tells her story as footage plays chronicling her life. In this highly anticipated documentary, old and new fans alike will get to know the woman behind the name—Tina debuts on March 27 on HBO.

The documentary is a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life, and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. In addition to an astonishing amount of archival footage spanning 60 years, the documentary includes interviews with Angela Bassett; Oprah Winfrey; journalist Kurt Loder who co-authored I, Tina, which inspired the feature film; playwright Katori Hall, who scribed Tina – The Tina Turner Musical; and husband and former record executive Erwin Bach, among many others.

Many may remember the movie What’s Love Got to do with it, a biographical film about Tina Turner’s life. The movie was released in 1993 and starred Angela Bassett as Tina Turner. Kate Lanier adapted the screenplay from the book I, Tina, co-written by Turner with Kurt Loder. Both Ike and Tina assigned rights to Lanier for their lives to be dramatized in the film.

Tina Turner stated she wished the film had more truth to it, and she was not proud that the film had her being portrayed as a victim. In 2018, Turner revealed to Oprah Winfrey that she only recently watched the movie. She said, "I watched a little bit of it, but I didn't finish it because that was not how things went. Oprah, I didn't realize they would change the details so much." With her documentary, Tina, hopefully, can share her story the way she always intended for it to be told.