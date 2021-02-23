Here's your first look at 'Tina' on HBO and HBO Max

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more remarkable story in American music than Tina Turner. And on March 27, she'll tell that story in her own words in the HBO documentary Tina.

And today we're getting our first look at what to expect, with a teaser trailer.

Here's how HBO puts it:

This unvarnished, dynamic account features insightful interviews with Tina herself, conducted in her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland, and with those closest to her. It also features a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes and personal photos, telling a deep and absorbing story about the queen of rock ‘n’ roll in all its complexity.

Tina is directed by Oscar-winners Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, with production company Lightbox on board.

The doc follows her turbulent relationship with ex-husband Ike, and the divorce that split up the powerful musical duo. It covers her resurgence in the 1980s and the 1981 article in People magazine that helped spur her comeback. It'll touch on her years in Las Vegas and recording the 1983 "Private Dancer" album in just two weeks at age 43.

Footage will span 60 years and include interviews with Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, MTV journalist (and co-author of I, Tina) Kurt Loder, playwright Katori Hall, who wrote Tina — The Tina Turner Musical, and her husband, Erwin Bach.

The documentary will be on the legacy HBO service as well as the newer HBO Max. The streaming arm is available on every major platform, including HBO Max on Roku, and HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV. You also can watch on the web, on mobile devices, and on other platforms like Apple TV.

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month and is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories. It'll be headed to some three dozen territories in Latin America in June, and will hit Europe later in 2021.