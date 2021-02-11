HBO Max will launch in 39 territories in Latin America in late June 2021

HBO Max today announced that it'll be available in 39 territories in Latin America starting in late June.

“We are thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the first step in bringing WarnerMedia’s Direct-to-Consumer service to consumers outside of the U.S., and around the world,” Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, said in a press release. “By combining HBO with the very best of WarnerMedia’s series and film catalog, as well as locally produced content from master-storytellers in Latin America, HBO Max will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience.”

As part of the launch, HBO Go will be phased out, and all services and billing for current customers will be switched over to HBO Max. The company will take the next few months to educate consumers in Latin America about the switch.

Following the Latin America launch, HBO-branded streaming services will head to Europe later this year, including the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe and Portugal.

While there were now specific mentions of subscription pricing or availability, expect the price to be comparable to what you're paying today. Latin American customers also should expect the service to be available on the same platforms as it is today, including on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, smart TVs and on the web.

In addition to the brand-name HBO exclusive content like Game of Thrones, HBO Max also is home to a number of new exclusives, like Raised By Wolves and The Flight Attendant, with new titles added all the time. HBO Max also is home to the larger WarnerMedia catalog, which includes the entire DC Universe, the Turner network of American content, including TCM, TNT and TBS, plus Studio Ghibli and more.

Here's the full list of where HBO Max is headed in June: