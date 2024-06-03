Toby Jones recalls hilariously awkward first conversation with Alan Bates

Toby Jones, like most actors playing a real person, wanted to get a feel for former sub-postmaster and campaigner Alan Bates before playing him in Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

So, the 57-year-old star decided to ring Alan before making the ITV drama, which has specularly raised awareness of the huge scandal that saw hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongly prosecuted.

However, Toby reveals that in their first conversation, Alan expressed the view he couldn't be of much help, leaving the bewildered actor wondering quite how he would play him!

Speaking at the Hay Festival, Toby said: "Alan is an extraordinary human being who has done something quite extraordinary and he's a totally unbiddable person. He's not impressed by the kinds of things other people are...

"So I rang up Alan and said Toby Jones here and [he replied]: 'Yes, yes, going to be playing me. I don't know what you want to know I'm not a character."

Laughing Toby, adds: "So we quite quickly got into a deep philosophical area about what constitutes character!"

(Image credit: ITV)

So, Toby tried again, saying he needed to know how Alan reacted as the stakes grew as the sub-postmasters fought for justice. But that didn't work either, with Alan replying: "I just don’t feel emotions, I don't have concerns in that area."

Hitting a brick wall with Alan, Toby then sought help on how to play him from someone who knew him well, ex-Conservative MP (now Lord) James Arbuthnot, who was played by Alex Jennings in the drama and was heavily involved in the campaign for justice.

Toby explained to James that he'd been trying to talk to Alan about himself but getting nowhere. Toby recalls James replied: "It doesn’t surprise me in the slightest. Alan's dogged, determined, unbiddable."

Toby then asked James if Alan was a "bit of a pain in the neck" constantly phoning up to which James replied: "Every minute that I spend with Alan Bates is an improvement of my life".

Toby, who also watched YouTube footage of Alan, said that ultimately he was led by the drama of the story and managed to "soften" Alan up enough to talk to him so more. Toby did such a great job of playing Alan the show has been watched by millions.

