Trigger Warning release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

If you feel like you've barely seen Jessica Alba in movies recently, you're not wrong, but she's finally returning in a starring role in the new action movie Trigger Warning.

A new action movie debuting on Netflix, Trigger Warning stars Alba as a soldier who returns home with PTSD, only to find her hometown torn apart by crime, gangs and a conspiracy that goes all the way to the top.

Trigger Warning is being compared to John Wick and First Blood and so if you're a fan of action movies, you'll certainly want to stream this movie when it debuts.

So here's everything you need to know about Trigger Warning including who's in it, what it's about and when you can watch it.

You'll be able to watch Trigger Warning on Netflix from Friday, June 21. It's coming to the streamer everywhere around the world (well, everywhere where Netflix is available).

This marks one of the biggest new additions to Netflix this week, breaking up a quiet run of documentaries and European crime shows.

Trigger Warning trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for Trigger Warning which you can watch below.

This trailer gives us a long look at Alba's Parker, including some military experience and a lot of action as she fights various enemies.

We also get to know Parker's friends and foes, as well as the bar that the story centers around, as they quickly try to respond to her presence in their town.

Trigger Warning plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

So what's Trigger Warning about? Our main character is Parker, a former Special Forces officer who's afflicted by PTSD. When her father passes away, Parker returns to the small town she grew up in, in order to take over the bar he owned.

However when she returns, Parker discovers evidence that her father's death wasn't an accident... and also that a violent gang is running rampant in the streets. She'll have to work out what's going on and try to stop it.

Trigger Warning cast

As mentioned Jessica Alba leads the cast of Trigger Warning as our main character Parker, who we've mentioned before.

Alba was a major movie star from roles in movies like Fantastic Four, Sin City, Spy Kids and sequels to all of the above. She's taken a break from starring roles for a few years (other than a few pauses) but recently she returned to TV and now, with Trigger Warning, she's finally starring in movies as well.

Here's who else is in the cast: