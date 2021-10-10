TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Oct. 11

On TV tonight, former footballer Paul Merson takes an honest look at himself and the gambling industry in Paul Merson: Football, Gambling & Me on BBC1, a new drama begins on Sky Atlantic, Scenes from a Marriage and Made in Chelsea returns to E4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Paul Merson: Football, Gambling and Me, 9pm, BBC1

Former footballer Paul Merson reveals the dangers of gambling. (Image credit: BBC)

Paul Merson has struggled with gambling addiction for more than 30 years. It’s been nine months since his last bet, but as Paul bears his soul in this raw and powerful film, you realise he’ll never be free of his demons. He also discovers the dark tactics big betting companies use to target and attract gamblers.

★★★★ SMA

Scenes from a Marriage, 9pm, Sky Atlantic

Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain) star. (Image credit: Sky)

Being interviewed about the ‘success’ of your marriage is bound to sound the death knell for any relationship and that seems to be the case here as Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain) chat about their union. Mira, a high-flying executive, is visibly squirming and later she drops a bombshell, telling Jonathan she’s pregnant. University professor Jonathan is desperate to please her, but it’s clear the cracks in their relationship run deep. This series looks set to be an uncomfortable but emotional look at a marriage that’s hit the skids.

★★★★ NH

Made in Chelsea, 9pm, E4

Paris glams it up for the start of a new series. (Image credit: E4)

As a new series of the popular show kicks off, the gang are brought together at a glamorous party, but it’s not long before Miles and Reza are engaged in a dramatic showdown. And, following her traumatic break up with ex Tristan, how will Liv react when she sees he’s moved on… Meanwhile, Ollie and Gareth are on tenterhooks as they wait for news on their surrogate.

★★★ RP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Among the Stars, season 1, Disney+

Captain Chris Cassidy. (Image credit: Disney+)

The dangers of space moonwalks are brought vividly to life in a behind-the-scenes look at the world of NASA and its astronauts. This six-part docuseries follows Captain Chris Cassidy as he takes on a critically important mission to the International Space Station to repair a $2billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. Filmed over two years, the series combines personal video diaries and film footage – with cameras stationed both on Earth and in space – to show viewers the high-stakes work of the NASA team.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Little Stranger, 9pm, Film4

A doctor calls... but all is not as it seems. (Image credit: Film4)

Although billed as a supernatural chiller, this film from director Lenny Abrahamson puts more emphasis on the psychological in his adaptation of Sarah Walters gothic bestseller. Set between the World Wars, it sees Domhnall Gleeson’s new country doctor called out to a manor house where he connects with Ruth Wilson, who cares for her domineering mother Charlotte Rampling and traumatised brother Will Poulter.

Live Sport

World Cup Qualifier, Estonia v Wales, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

