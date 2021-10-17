TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Oct.18

On TV tonight, a great cast tells the story of scientist Phil Jones in drama The Trick on BBC1, Matt Baker returns for another series of Our Farm in the Dales on More4 and on ITV Ranvir Singh presents a new eco-friendly home make over show, Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Trick, 8.30pm, BBC1

Jerome Flynn stars. (Image credit: BBC)

BAFTA-winning actor Jason Watkins turns in another compelling performance in this feature-length drama. He plays scientist Phil Jones, who was at the centre of a media storm in 2009 when climate-change deniers used extracts from emails hacked from his account to support their cause. A strong supporting cast includes Jerome Flynn as the crisis management expert convincing Jones, a real rabbit-in-the-headlights, to face the press, and The Crown’s Victoria Hamilton as the shy scientist’s steadfast wife, Ruth.

★★★★ IM

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales, 9pm, More4

On the farm with Matt and family. (Image credit: More4)

The ever-affable Matt Baker makes a welcome return in this series documenting his able attempts to save his parents’ 100-acre family organic sheep farm. With his mum, Janice, on the mend after a serious accident last summer, Matt’s got his hands full (quite literally) with lambing season, as he also enlists the help of an old pal to shore up an unstable hillside that’s threatening to collapse on the family farmhouse. Restoring his dad’s 1946 American Dodge car is on Matt’s never-ending ‘to-do’ list and there’s a cute reunion of the pups born last series to 'Aww' over!

★★★★ RF



Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home, 8pm, ITV

Ranvir Singh and property expert Kunle Barker. (Image credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh and property expert Kunle Barker host a series about how we can all make eco-friendly changes to our homes, saving the planet and some money at the same time. They follow three families as they renovate a room in their home and introduce as many sustainable products and green tech as they can. There’ll also be tips and tricks for making our homes greener, with eco jargon debunked.

★★★★ JL

I Know What You Did Last Summer, season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Madison Iseman as Lennon. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The end of high school turns deadly for six teenagers in a new adaptation of the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and the 1997 movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe. Friends Allison, Lennon, Dylan, Johnny, Margot and Riley are leaving their graduation party in Hawaii when they’re involved in a devastating accident. The series’ opening episode gradually reveals what happened on that fateful night, and charts Lennon’s return to her home town the following summer, where there’s a gruesome surprise waiting inside her closet alongside the scrawled message, ‘I know what you did last summer.’ Realising that someone knows their secret, the group face an uneasy reunion as they try to identify their mystery blackmailer. An atmospheric, twist-laden remake.

A Walk in the Woods, 6.55pm, Film4

Bill Bryson’s 1998 memoir about his quest to trek North America’s 2000-mile Appalachian Trail gets turned into a breezy buddy comedy for Robert Redford, as Bryson, and Nick Nolte, as his shambolic friend and travelling companion. The duo don’t blaze a new cinematic trail but their bickering rapport is funny and touching, and the scenery is splendid.



Premier League, Arsenal v Crystal Palace, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

