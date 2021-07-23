TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, July 24

Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby have just the ticket for the lucky winners.

On TV tonight, there's a chance to win a holiday in Take Off with Bradley & Holly on BBC1, Jacob struggles with Tina's controlling behaviour in Casualty also on BBC1 and there's more game show fun with an Olympic-special of BBC1's The Wheel. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Take Off with Bradley & Holly, 6pm, BBC1

Contestants hope to win the holiday of a lifetime as Bradley and Holly host. (Image credit: BBC)

As this one-off (from Christmas 2019) returns for a full series, hosts Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby will be giving some lucky contestants the chance to jet off to Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Expect plenty of fun and frolics as players from the studio audience tackle travel-themed games such as Guesstination, Passport Pick-up and Final Call to win a seat on the coveted Take Off plane. This past year has reminded us just how important getaways are, so this will be destination viewing for anyone who wants to join the holidaymakers in spirit.

★★★★ VW

Casualty, 9.35pm, BBC1

Charles Venn as Jacob and Adele James as controlling Tina. (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob believes he’s found love with Tina but it’s revealed appearances are chillingly deceptive when he finds she spent thousands on his credit card – will he handle the situation assertively or passively? Viewers see the results of both approaches… More disturbing encounters follow for a shaken and weary Jacob and matters come to a head when Tina insists on performing a medical procedure she’s never done before on a deathly ill patient. Charles Venn and Adele James’ portrayal of silent, subtle abuse is powerful, moving and heartbreaking.

★★★★★ ER

The Wheel, 8.30pm, BBC1

Clare Balding stars in an Olympic-themed special of The Wheel. (Image credit: BBC)

As the Tokyo games begin, entertainer Michael McIntyre is getting in the sporting spirit with Olympic-themed specials of his popular game show. Funnyman Michael will once again be giving contestants the chance to win by answering questions with the help of celebrity experts sat around the wheel – and each week they’ll be joined by an Olympic brainbox. First up is sports presenter Clare Balding tonight, with athletes Denise Lewis and Greg Rutherford appearing later in the series. This show is really addictive – helped by the fact is has the catchiest theme tune ever and Michael keeps the fun flowing in his own unique way.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Ted Lasso, season one & two, Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis stars as football coach Ted Lasso. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

A surprise hit that won a Golden Globe for star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis, this warm-hearted comedy follows the titular American football coach, who is brought in to manage a Premier League club. In series one, Ted’s lack of experience, together with his optimistic outlook and homespun philosophy, did not win over players, fans or media, and AFC Richmond were relegated. As we rejoin, an on-pitch incident denies ‘the Greyhounds’ their first win of the season, and club owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) has a new love interest, played by Patrick Baladi.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Barb & Star Go to Vista del Mar, 12noon and 9.30pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo star as Barb and Star. (Image credit: Sky Cinema)

Bridesmaids’ Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo co-write and star in this BFFs-on-holiday comedy that’s also an Austin Powers-esque spy-movie spoof and part musical. With so much going on (did we mention the talking crab?) the result can be erratic, especially when plot threads entangle in the second half. But whenever the film stumbles, the leads lift it up with more dizzyingly daft banter or a casually obscene LOL. If the pair take another break – maybe a shorter one? – we’ll happily tag along.

Live Sport

Olympics 2020, from 6am on BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

from 6am on BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button ITV Racing, Ascot , 1.25pm, ITV

, 1.25pm, ITV Rugby Union, British & Irish Lions Tour South Africa v British & Irish Lions, 3.30pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Take Off with Bradley & Holly on TV tonight – good family fun!

