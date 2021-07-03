TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, July 4
Impossible Animals is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
On TV tonight it's the final of Impossible Animals on Sky Nature, ITV asks: Harry & William: What Went Wrong? While there's a dramatic episode of The Handmaid's Tale on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.
What's on TV tonight
Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...
Best TV shows on TV tonight
Impossible Animals, 8pm, Sky Nature/NOW
Presenter Patrick Ayree reveals how some very clever animals thrive in extreme coastal environments in this fascinating final episode. From emperor penguins in Antarctica that trap air between their feathers to jet-propel their heavy bodies out of the sea, to primates in Costa Rica that wait for the tide to go out and then use rocks to smash open shellfish. And in North America, a sea otter mum fluffs up her babies’ fur to allow them to float on the surface while she hunts for food – as if they needed to be any cuter!
★★★★ JL
Harry & William: What Went Wrong? 9pm, ITV
William and Harry used to be best of friends. They were close as children and their bond deepened after the death of their mother Princess Diana in 1997. William chose Harry as his best man when he married Kate Middleton in 2011. Seven years later, Harry returned the honour when he wed Meghan Markle. Since then, things have unravelled at pace. Here, key insiders reveal that even before the bombshell of Megxit and the Oprah interview, Harry and William’s relationship was already shaky. But can it be restored?
★★★★ HD
The Handmaid's Tale, 9pm, C4
This must have been an exhausting episode for star Elisabeth Moss. Not only does she spend most of it acting out torture sequences as June is put under pressure to reveal the location of the safe house where the fugitive handmaids are hiding, but she directed the whole thing too. The aforementioned torture scenes feel slightly gratuitous in places, but nothing hurts as much as June’s reunion with daughter Hannah in the most harrowing of circumstances. Special mention, as ever, must go to Ann Dowd, who makes the conspiratorial Aunt Lydia such a compelling and complex villain figure.
★★★★ SP
Best box set to watch on TV tonight
Penguin Town, Netflix
A delightful docuseries filmed not in the icy cold of Antarctica but in the warm climes of South Africa, where jackass penguins mingle with the local human population on the beaches of Simon's Town near Cape Town. As always they are irresisitible.
Best film to watch on TV tonight
Yesterday, 8.15pm, BBC1
A struggling folk musician used to playing to empty pubs gets a bang on the head and wakes up in an alternative world where no one except him has ever heard of the Beatles. Weird, thinks Jack, until he realises that he’s been given a ticket to ride... all the way to the top. EastEnders’ Himesh Patel plays the lucky muso, and Lily James is his loyal best mate in a fantasy with plenty of rom- com elements – well it is written by Richard Curtis. TV anoraks might notice some plot resemblance to an episode of Goodnight Sweetheart, but Yesterday can also boast an Ed Sheeran cameo... and tons of Beatles hits.
Live sport
- International Rugby Union: England v USA, 1.30pm (k-o 2pm), C4
- F1: Austrian Grand Prix, 1.55pm (start-time 2pm), Sky Sports F1/NOW (highlights, 6.30pm, C4)
If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…
Don't miss Impossible Animals on TV tonight – fantastic footage of some very clever wildlife.
Happy viewing!
