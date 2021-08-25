TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, August 26

On TV tonight, Sixteen: Class of 2021 looks at the impact of the pandemic on pupils taking their exams, there are more life-saving emergencies in Ambulance, and it'sthe last in the series of Alex Polizzi: My Hotel Nightmare. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Sixteen: Class of 2021, 9pm, C4

Sixteen: Class of 2021 looks at the pandemic's impact on school children. (Image credit: Channel 4)

With exam uncertainty, missed opportunities, cancelled events and the stresses and pitfalls of homeschooling, this past academic year has been the most challenging time in living memory for schools and pupils around the world. This honest four-part documentary shows what life has been like for one group of GCSE Year 11 pupils at secondary state school The Link Academy in Dudley, as it follows their progress amid the pandemic. An eye-opening insight into what young people have had to go through and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

★★★★★ TL

Ambulance, 9pm, BBC1

Ambulance follows emergency services in the North West. (Image credit: BBC1)

As the number of COVID-19 cases remain high, one in four of all calls to the North West Ambulance Service are due to suspected cases of the virus. But normal life also continues, so as Advanced Paramedic Naomi rushes to a patient who’s in cardiac arrest, Emily and Jo head to a pregnant patient who has covid-19 but also hasn’t felt her baby move since she fell ill. They take her to hospital and join a queue of 56 ambulances waiting outside. Another emotional episode showcasing the bravery of our first responders.

★★★★ JL

Alex Polizzi: My Hotel Nightmare, 9pm, Channel 5

Alex Polizzi: My Hotel Nightmare airs the last episode in the series. (Image credit: Channel 5)

After 18-months of problems and struggles, The Star’s opening day is nearly here. Not that you would know it from looking at the huge amount of work that still needs to be done! The builders need more time; Alex is missing over 40 per cent of her staff and has no time to train the ones she has. Nonetheless the rooms are booked so somehow Alex must find a way to fling open the doors and welcome their first paying guests.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Chair, season 1, Netflix

Sandra Oh in The Chair on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Best known as MI6 agent Eve Polastri in Killing Eve and as the no-nonsense Dr Cristina Yang in the long running medical series Grey's Anatomy, Sandra Oh plays an academic hoping to shake up a top university that’s then hit by scandal in this new black comedy. As the first woman chair of Pembroke University’s English department and one of its few women of colour on staff, Dr Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra) has something to prove. But when colleague and love interest Bill (Jay Duplass) is filmed making a controversial gesture and the student body come out in protest, can Ji-Yoon save Pembroke and her reputation? Very funny and irreverent in parts, The Chair is top of the class!

★★★★ VW

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Eye in the Sky, 6.55pm, Film4

Helen Mirren stars in Eye in the Sky. (Image credit: Film4)

Helen Mirren, Alan Rickman and Aaron Paul star in this compelling, suspenseful thriller which forces viewers to consider the ethics of drone warfare.

Live Sport

Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 , from 6am, C4

, from 6am, C4 Live Test Cricket , 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event

, 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event Diamond League: Lausanne, 7pm, BBC2

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.40pm, BBC1

7.40pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm & 8pm, ITV

, 7pm & 8pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

