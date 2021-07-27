TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, July 28

On TV tonight, Eric and Ernie bring a little sunshine in Morecambe & Wise: The Lost Tapes on ITV, sit back and relax with Chris Packham: The Walk That Made Me on BBC2 and finally have Neil and Barbara been using a priceless sculpture as a doorstop for all these years? Find out in BBC1's Fake or Fortune? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Morecambe & Wise: The Lost Tapes, 9pm, ITV

Eric and Ernie bring us sunshine. (Image credit: Future)

A tribute to the legendary comedy duo based on the discovery of an unlabelled reel of film found by Eric Morecambe's son Gary. The film revealed a lost episode from 1970 that shows the pair as they hit the big time, moving from BBC2 to BBC1 and establishing many of the gags they would soon become famous for. Celebrity fans and comedians of all ages, plus former guest stars and Eric’s family – his children Gary and Gail plus his wife Joan – remember their favourite sketches and reveal why the pair made them laugh so much then and now. A joyous, sunshine-filled hour of classic comedy from two of the very best.

Chris Packham: The Walk That Made Me, 8pm, BBC2

Chris Packham in the beautiful Hampshire countryside. (Image credit: BBC)

In this programme, first shown on BBC South, Chris Packham shares – with the help of a special 360-degree camera – a walk that he took many times when he was growing up, one which really influenced his future as a naturalist. It takes him from Eastleigh, Hampshire, to Winchester Cathedral and as well as soaking in the sights as he goes, Chris also has many memories of the same route he took as a teenager. At any time, this would be a welcome addition to the schedule but it's particularly poignant given the fact that so many of us have found our own special walks in the past year.

Fake or Fortune? 9pm, BBC1

Fiona Bruce with a possible sculpture by Henry Moore. (Image credit: BBC)

Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould delve into another art mystery as the hit series returns. Tonight they’re helping a Norfolk couple determine whether a sculpture of questionable provenance could be the work of celebrated sculptor Henry Moore. Neil and Barbara found the piece while helping a neighbour clear out their garden, and it was previously used as a doorstop until an art historian friend pointed out its similarities to Moore’s work. Complicating matters slightly: the house where the sculpture was found used to belong to local artist Betty Jewson, so could it in fact be one of her works?

Ted Lasso, season one & two, Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis as football coach Ted Lasso. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

A surprise hit that won a Golden Globe for star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis, this warm-hearted comedy follows the titular American football coach, who is brought in to manage a Premier League club. In series one, Ted’s lack of experience, together with his optimistic outlook and homespun philosophy, did not win over players, fans or media, and AFC Richmond were relegated. As we rejoin, an on-pitch incident denies ‘the Greyhounds’ their first win of the season, and club owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) has a new love interest, played by Patrick Baladi.

Chappaquiddick, 11.15pm, BBC2

In July 1969, US senator Ted Kennedy's aspirations for presidency are sunk following a boozy party on Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts when his car plunges off a bridge, drowning 28-year-old campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne. This insightful and persuasive movie does a convincing job of recreating that night and the shifty cover-up that came next. Jason Clarke is very good as the ineffectual Ted, while Kate Mara is the doomed Kopechne.

Olympics 2020 , from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

, from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button ITV Racing: Glorious Goodwood, 1.30pm, ITV

