Underrated 2024 movie from a Coen Brother makes it way to Prime Video

As we sit in the lull between the summer blockbuster movie season and fall's slate of 2024 new movies (many of which are going to be aiming for Oscar glory), now's the perfect time to catch up on some movies from earlier this year that you might have missed. There's one in particular title that is now available to perhaps its widest audience yet: Drive-Away Dolls, the first solo outing for one half of the Coen Brothers, Ethan Coen.

As of August 22, Drive-Away Dolls is streaming on Prime Video in the US (in the UK you can rent it via Prime Video). Drive-Away Dolls was already streaming on Peacock, but adding Prime Video's large base of subscribers means that many more people are likely to see it pop up on their queues. If you're a fan of the Coens or just offbeat comedies in general, then Drive-Away Dolls is one you're going to want to check out.

Directed by Ethan Coen and co-written by him and his wife Tricia Cooke, Drive-Away Dolls follows two women looking for a change in their life: Jamie (Margaret Qualley) has just broken up with her girlfriend and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), who needs to learn to relax. Deciding to move to Florida, they rent a drive-away car, a car meant to be delivered to a certain location for a third party. However, they quickly discover the car is transporting some nefarious goods, which puts them in the crosshairs of dangerous criminals. Colman Domingo, Beanie Feldstein, Joey Slotnick, C.J. Wilson, Bill Camp, Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon also star.

In our Drive-Away Dolls review, we gave the movie 3.5 stars and said that it has many trademarks of the classic Coen Brothers wit and eccentricities, with many jokes that will have you belting out full belly laughs. It definitely is one of the funniest movies I've seen this year; though it is a bit raunchy, so be warned if that's not your cup of tea.

Still, Qualley, Viswanathan and Slotnick give standout performances, while Ethan Coen proves that even if they are not working together (Joel Coen has also been doing solo projects, like The Tragedy of Macbeth), the Coens still have plenty to offer moviegoers as individuals.

US Prime Video subscribers can stream Drive-Away Dolls right now on any device they have that can access the platform. If you are not a Prime Video subscriber, you can gain access by signing up for Amazon Prime or a standalone Prime Video plan. Other options for US viewers to watch Drive-Away Dolls include streaming it on Peacock (again, you must have a subscription) or renting the movie via digital on-demand platforms.

Watch the Drive-Away Dolls trailer right here to get a taste of the movie:

