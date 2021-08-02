‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ trailer previews symbiote fight

Film’s favorite parasitic odd couple. Tom Hardy and the symbiote Venom, are back in the latest trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and they have a few issues they need to deal with. Chief among them is the new villain Carnage, who we get the best look at yet in the new trailer.

2018’s Venom, which was based off the popular Marvel antihero, was a box office hit and Tom Hardy’s performance as Eddie Brock and voicing Venom was praised as the best part of the original movie. The sequel picks up as the two are still working on balancing their issues out, only to have everything get more complicated when serial killer Cletus Kasady takes an interest in Eddie, eventually revealing himself to be another symbiote, Carnage. This is bad news, as in the trailer we see even Venom is a little scared of Carnage.

Andy Serkis (best known for his mo-cap performances as Gollum and Caesar) is taking over the directing duties for Venom: Let There Be Carnage from Ruben Fleischer. The script, meanwhile, was written by Kelly Marcel from a story by Tom Hardy.

Joining Hardy and Harrelson in the cast are Stephen Graham, Naoime Harris and Reid Scott, while Peggy Lu (as Mrs. Chen) and Michelle Williams are returning for the sequel as well.

See what’s in store for Venom: Let There Be Carnage when it hits theaters on Sept. 24 (Sept. 15 in the U.K.) with the trailer below.

While Venom is a Marvel character, he is not part of the MCU (at least not yet). Sony owns the rights to Venom as he is a Spider-Man villain, and while the web-slinger is being shared by Sony and Marvel, Venom and other characters that fall under Sony haven’t made the leap.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released exclusively in theaters. When it does come to streaming after its theatrical window, it will likely hit Netflix first, but thanks to a recent deal with Disney, Sony’s Marvel characters will also be available on the Disney Plus streaming service at some point.

You can catch up with the original Venom on streaming.