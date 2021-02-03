Viacom announces the Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pre-Game Spectacular

The Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pre-Game Spectacular is about to spice up Super Bowl pregame coverage for good.

After the success of their previous partnership, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and the NFL have teamed up once more to make Super Bowl 2021 coverage just a little bit more fun.

Announced in a press release from ViacomCBS, the Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pre-Game Spectacular is a brand-new half-hour pregame show hosted by Nickelodeon actors Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green. It’ll feature a bunch of Super Bowl fun facts, “Nick-ified” highlights from the past season of football and predictions for the big game from some secret special guests.

The Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pre-Game Spectacular will premiere on Friday, February 5th, 2021 at 8pm EST, and will be re-aired several times leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The fun doesn’t stop there, though. On Super Bowl Sunday, the CBS pregame show, The Super Bowl Today (airing 2pm-6pm EST) will also feature a specially produced segment of the Nickelodeon game show Unfiltered. In this segment, Lumpkin and Green will attempt to guess the hidden identity of one of the biggest stars in Super Bowl LV.

Additionally, a “Nick-ified” highlights package will air during the halftime show as part of CBS’ normal coverage of the Super Bowl this year. Here's a sample of the kinds of additions you can expect:

All this extra content doesn’t change how to watch Super Bowl 2021, though; the game will still be shown live on CBS channels and on CBS All Access.

Brian Robbins, President of ViacomCBS Kids and Family Entertainment, said: ‘Our broadcast of the NFL Wild Card game was undoubtedly one of the greatest moments in Nick’s history, and the enormous positive response shows how big of an appetite there is for a kids and family-oriented sports production like ours. Given all that enthusiasm, it feels really good to team up again with everyone at CBS Sports and the NFL with pregame coverage and digital highlights that bring fun and slime to the biggest football game of the year.’

Full details of what to expect from the kid-friendly coverage from the press release follow: