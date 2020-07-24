Wait — why did Joseph Gordon-Levitt just get shot in the head?

Gotta say — this is a hell of a way to be introduced to Project Power. The Netflix film lands on Aug. 14, and the first clip doesn't waste any time cutting to the chase. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a New Orleans cop (gotta love the Gleason jersey!) chasing after a bad dude who apparently can turn invisible, thanks to some sort of strange new pill that bestows superpowers upon ingestion.

The catch? You don't know what those superpowers are ahead of time.

That would make things extremely interesting, especially if you're the sort who wants to see what kind of trouble you can get into. And it appears that there's no shortage of people looking to get into trouble in the Big Easy.

Here's the full line from Netflix:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

This one definitely looks like it's going to be nonstop from the first frame to the last. Look for it on Aug. 14.