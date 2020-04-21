Walmart sells Vudu to Fandango

Vudu — a popular video-on-demand service owned by Walmart — now has a new owner, and it's one that's very much close to home: Fandango . Source: Vudu (Image credit: Vudu)

That's interesting for a couple reasons. While Fandango is best known for selling digital movie theater tickets online (this was back in the day when we still had movie theaters), it's also been home to Fandango Now — a video-on-demand service. And with the acquisition of Vudu, it's going to get that much bigger. And it's also worth noting that Fandango is owned by NBCUniversal, which is in the midst of launching its own streaming service, Peacock.

Does that mean Vudu is shutting down in favor of Fandango Now? Perhaps not. Or at least not yet. Though Vudu did say, on a Q&A page , "in the months ahead, we will explore ways to bring great online entertainment experiences to our valued customers."

Here's the message Vudu had for customers today:

Hi Vudu customers,

We have some exciting news to share with you!

Vudu has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies & TV.

While there will be many more exciting things to share in the months ahead, nothing about the Vudu experience is changing — your movie & TV library is safe, and you will continue to have access to all your Vudu apps across your favorite devices.

Vudu will continue to deliver an amazing experience, and we promise that the future will bring more new features, offerings, and other benefits as we join the Fandango family. In the meantime, you can find more details here.

Sincerely, Vudu team

So on one hand, everything is change. And on the other, everything remains the same. For now, anyway.