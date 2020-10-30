Watch the COVID-19 doc 'Totally Under Control' for free right now

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the United States, and we've got an election wrapping up on Nov. 3. (If you don't yet have a plan to vote, stop reading and make one now!) And that makes the following sentence extremely important:

You can watch the documentary Totally Under Control, from directors Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger, for free on YouTube until Nov. 4.

There's a good chance you've heard about the doc already if you're a listener to any sort of political podcast or cable news. If not, here's the gist, from NEON:

On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of almost 200,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, in an urbanized population of 51 million, only 344 lives have been lost. Where did we go wrong? As the presidential election nears, Americans are increasingly enraged by a lack of clear leadership, endemic political corruption and left to wonder how did the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world manage to fail so thoroughly in its response to a global pandemic?

Got it?

The Academy Award- and Emmy-winning Gibney fast-tracked the filming of Totally Under Control over the spring and summer of 2020 as the pandemic raged through the United States while the rest of the world locked down harder, bringing on Harutyunyan and Hillinger and employing a number of shooting schemes while keeping crew and subject safe.

If you just have to pay for Totally Under Control — and there's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to give the folks who make and distribute films (particularly documentaries) — it's also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and Fandango Now.