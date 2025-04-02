How to watch Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America online or on TV

By published

Watch the latest One Day in America entry

A group of FBI investigators in National Geographic&#039;s Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America.
(Image credit: National Geographic)
To commemorate the 30th anniversary of its tragic subject, Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America debuts on Wednesday, April 2 and we'll help you find a way to watch it.

US: National Geographic | Hulu | Disney Plus
UK: National Geographic
AU: Disney Plus

Oklahoma City Bombing takes a look at the terrible event in OKC which claimed many lives, with the docuseries showing the build-up to and consequences of the event as well as what actually happened.

The latest entry in the acclaimed One Day in America series, Oklahoma City Bombing will follow the previous entries' formats by telling its story via eyewitness account and archival footage.

So here's how to watch Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America.

How to watch Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America in the US

You can stream Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America or watch it on TV, with the latter letting you watch it first.

On TV, the show will debut on the National Geographic channel on Wednesday, April 2. The three episodes of the series will air back-to-back from 8 pm ET/PT (and will be repeated over time, if you can't see them then).

We've got a guide on how to watch National Geographic so you can work out which live TV streaming services host the cable channel.

Alternatively you can stream the show with all three episodes available to watch online from Thursday, April 3. They'll stream on both Disney Plus and Hulu.

Both of these streamers cost $9.99 monthly individually, but you can get both for just $10.99 per month using the Disney Bundle.

How to watch Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America in the UK

In the UK, no streaming information is available for Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America just yet, but you will be able to watch it on the National Geographic TV channel.

The first two episodes of the show will play from 9 pm on Sunday, April 6, and here's how to watch National Geographic if you need to find a way to get the channel.

So what about streaming? Well based on precedent, it's very likely that the show will hit Disney Plus at some point, as that's where past One Day in America series have streamed. We don't currently know when just yet, so you may have to wait a while to stream it.

How to watch Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America in Australia

If you live in Australia, you will be able to stream Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America by using the Disney Plus streaming service.

It's been confirmed that all three episodes will land on the House of Mouse streamer on Thursday, April 3, the same day that they stream in the US.

Tom Bedford
