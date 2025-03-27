Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America — release date, how to watch, episodes and synopsis

The captivating docuseries One Day in America returns for its third iteration in time, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the event it explores.

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America takes a look at the 1995 terror attack on a federal building in Oklahoma City, which claimed many lives and hurt many others.

The series follows the popular JFK and 9/11, repeating the format that made the previous two so compelling: the story is narrated via archival footage and interviews with the survivors, to give it an immediacy and emotional grounding that other docuseries miss.

Here's everything you need to know about the docuseries, to ensure you can watch it.

In the US, Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America will first air on the National Geographic cable channel at 8 pm ET/PT on Tuesday, April 2, with all three episodes airing back-to-back.

The show will be available to stream online on Wednesday, April 3, again with all entries available. You can stream it either on Hulu or Disney Plus, the choice is yours.

In the UK, the first two episodes of the series will also air on the National Geographic channel, but on Sunday, April 6 at 9pm with the first two episodes airing.

We expect it to also stream on Disney Plus but haven't received confirmation of this so far, and it's not on Disney Plus' April slate just yet. We'll update this guide if that changes.

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America premise

(Image credit: National Geographic)

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America tells the story of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, starting on the date of the event itself and following along in the days afterwards.

The docuseries focuses on the people who witnessed the attack or were involved with the response to it. This is how the two previous One Day in America docuseries worked, with the first looking at the 9/11 terror attacks and the second exploring the human side of the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America episodes

There are three episodes in Oklahoma City Bombing.

Explosion - this shows the events of the day, as people went about their lives until a bomb exploded in downtown Oklahoma City which first responders had to deal with.

Manhunt - this shows the wider response to the bombing, as the FBI quickly starts to hunt for the culprit of the attack.

Justice - this follows Clinton's visit to the scene of the attack and various responses to the revealing of the culprit, and the trial that ensued.