Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America — release date, how to watch, episodes and synopsis

By published

Learn about the tragedy for its 30th anniversary

A structure crumbling in National Geographic&#039;s Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America.
(Image credit: National Geographic)

The captivating docuseries One Day in America returns for its third iteration in time, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the event it explores.

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America takes a look at the 1995 terror attack on a federal building in Oklahoma City, which claimed many lives and hurt many others.

The series follows the popular JFK and 9/11, repeating the format that made the previous two so compelling: the story is narrated via archival footage and interviews with the survivors, to give it an immediacy and emotional grounding that other docuseries miss.

Here's everything you need to know about the docuseries, to ensure you can watch it.

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America release date and how to watch

In the US, Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America will first air on the National Geographic cable channel at 8 pm ET/PT on Tuesday, April 2, with all three episodes airing back-to-back.

The show will be available to stream online on Wednesday, April 3, again with all entries available. You can stream it either on Hulu or Disney Plus, the choice is yours.

In the UK, the first two episodes of the series will also air on the National Geographic channel, but on Sunday, April 6 at 9pm with the first two episodes airing.

We expect it to also stream on Disney Plus but haven't received confirmation of this so far, and it's not on Disney Plus' April slate just yet. We'll update this guide if that changes.

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America premise

A group of FBI investigators in National Geographic's Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America.

(Image credit: National Geographic)

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America tells the story of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, starting on the date of the event itself and following along in the days afterwards.

The docuseries focuses on the people who witnessed the attack or were involved with the response to it. This is how the two previous One Day in America docuseries worked, with the first looking at the 9/11 terror attacks and the second exploring the human side of the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America episodes

There are three episodes in Oklahoma City Bombing.

Explosion - this shows the events of the day, as people went about their lives until a bomb exploded in downtown Oklahoma City which first responders had to deal with.

Manhunt - this shows the wider response to the bombing, as the FBI quickly starts to hunt for the culprit of the attack.

Justice - this follows Clinton's visit to the scene of the attack and various responses to the revealing of the culprit, and the trial that ensued.

CATEGORIES
Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Streaming and Ecommerce Writer

Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows
Death in Paradise season 14 episode 8 DI Mervin Wilson

Death in Paradise season 14 finale sees echoes of notorious Neville case
DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) are sitting at a table in a restaurant with candles on it. It also has a couple of bottles of wine and some platters of fruit and cheese. There are fairy lights in the background.

Beyond Paradise's Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton tease season 3

Laura Wright as Carly leaning over Maurice Benard as Sonny in a hospital bed in General Hospital

General Hospital spoilers: Sonny lands in a coma before he can have the surgery?

See more latest
Most Popular
New York Mets&#039; Francisco Lindor
How to watch 2025 Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus
The Roses text logo
The Roses: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Benedict Cumberbatch movie
Shannon Storms Beador, Gizelle Bryant and Luann de Lesseps sitting next to each other in Bravo&#039;s Love Hotel
Bravo’s Love Hotel: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new reality TV series
Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts celebrates World Series victory with his team in Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series
Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series — release date, trailer and everything we know about the MLB docuseries
Tony Todd in Final Destination Bloodlines
Final Destination Bloodlines: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie
Josh Duhamel plays Staten Kirkland in Ransom Canyon
Ransom Canyon: release date, plot, trailer, cast and everything we know
Nathan Fielder standing in key art for The Rehearsal season 2
The Rehearsal season 2: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about Nathan Fielder comedy
Fiona, Donkey, Shrek and Felicia in Shrek 5
Shrek 5: release date, cast and everything we know about the animated sequel
Willa Fitzgerald as Danny, Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan, and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Pulse
Pulse: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the medical drama
Alison in a green top and leopard print jacket cuddling a Jack Russell on a sofa
For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2: release date, episode guide, interview and everything we know
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch