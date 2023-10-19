JFK: One Day in America release date, trailer and everything we know

While there's no shortage of documentaries about the tragic assassination of John F. Kennedy, the new JFK: One Day in America promises to be the ultimate and comprehensive portrait of what happened that day on Friday, November 22, 1963.

This new documentary is set to feature re-mastered footage from the day in question, brand-new interviews and testimonies from witnesses to the event and a new perspective on the important event in US history.

JFK is the second entry in the One Day in America series of National Geographic documentaries, following 9/11 in 2011, and it's being made to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the shooting of Kennedy.

If you're interested in the new Nat Geo doc, here's everything you need to know about JFK: One Day in America.

You'll be able to watch JFK: One Day in America on Sunday, November 5. The documentary will air on National Geographic at 8/7c. Its streaming release date is the day after: Monday, November 6.

JFK: One Day in America trailer

National Geographic released a two-minute trailer for JFK: One Day in America, which shows some of the remastered footage from 1963 and also some of the newly-recorded interviews that will feature in the documentary.

You can find it right here:

JFK: One Day in America episodes

There are set to be three episodes of JFK: One Day in America. The first is called "Assassination" and you can probably guess what this one centers on: it follows what happened to JFK's motorcade with John and Jackie Kennedy when it's attacked in downtown Dallas.

Next up is "Manhunt" which depicts the hunt for JFK's assassin, which involved the death of a policeman, as well as the actions of Jackie Kennedy immediately after the event.

Finally there's "Revenge", which follows Lee Harvey Oswald as he's charged with the killing and is then killed himself in a vigilante attack. It also explores Jackie Kennedy's funeral march for JFK, and also the implications of this chain of events on American history as a whole.

Each episode is roughly an hour long.

How to watch JFK: One Day in America

You can stream into JFK: One Day in America on cable on the National Geographic channel. If you'd rather opt for a cord-cutting service then you can use Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV (Ultimate plan) or YouTube TV to catch it.

The show will arrive on Hulu or Disney Plus (depending on your region) the day after its Nat Geo air date, so you can use these streaming services to watch if you prefer.