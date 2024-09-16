How to watch The Wives online: stream the thriller from anywhere

The lives of three women are turned upside down when their sister-in-law goes missing on a family holiday to Malta. One year later, the trio return to the island to turn detective in The Wives.

The Wives will be available to watch in full on Channel 5's streaming service My5 from Monday, September 16. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on as you can watch The Wives on My5 from anywhere with a VPN .

Get ready for a story of sun, sea and secrets as Sylvie (Tamzin Outhwaite), Beth (Jo Joyner) and Natasha (Angela Griffin) desperately try to uncover what happened to their sister-in-law Annabelle who is missing and presumed dead.

Growing increasingly suspicious of the behaviour of Annabelle’s widower Charlie, the trio decide to work together to unravel the mystery and bring the culprit to justice. But have they bitten off more than they can chew?

Set to be a must-watch drama, The Wives features a particularly strong female cast that includes Joyner (EastEnders and Ackley Bridge), Outhwaite (Eastenders, New Tricks) and Griffin (Coronation Street, Holby City, Waterloo Road). They are joined by Christine Bottomley (Sherwood) who plays Annabelle and Jamie Bamber (Law and Order: UK) playing her husband Charlie.

Here's how to watch The Wives online from anywhere in the world and for free in the UK.

How to watch The Wives in the UK for free

Channel 5 is airing The Wives on TV in the UK, with the first episode going out at 9pm BST on Monday, September 16. The next episode will be on screens just a day later on Tuesday, September 16, and the third will air on Wednesday, September 17. The six-part series continues the following week, with the fourth episode airing on Monday, September 23 and the final two episodes being broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday of that week. All episodes will air at 9pm BST. If you want to watch online or on-demand, all the episodes are now available to watch on the My5 streaming service. Channel 5 and My5 are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. If you're trying to access My5 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details.

How to watch The Wives from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch The Wives on the My5 streaming service as described above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally streaming services like My5 will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service you require and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

All you need to know about The Wives

How many episodes are in The Wives? The Wives premieres at 9pm BST on Monday, September 16 on Channel 5 and continues at the same time on Tuesday, September 17 and Wednesday, September 18.



The six-part series continues the following week, with the fourth episode airing on Monday 23rd September and the final two episodes being broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday of that week.

All six episodes of The Wives are now available on My5.