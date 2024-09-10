How to watch Waterloo Road season 14 online or on TV

Back for a 14th run, BBC's school-based drama Waterloo Road sees a new location and fresh faces. Just don't expect there to be any fewer laughs, tears or heartbreak at the academy when the new series starts on Tuesday, September 10.

You can watch all episodes of Waterloo Road season 14 for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service now. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Waterloo Road from anywhere with a VPN.

Waterloo Road may be a stalwart in the BBC schedule, but season 14 is going to look very different. That's because the school now has academy status and it has moved into a shiny new building. That's going to take a bit of getting used to for pupils and teachers alike, with the febrile atmosphere of campus life likely to erupt at any time.

And those teething problems may not be helped by the arrival of a new headteacher. Steve Savage — played by popular UK TV star Jason Manford — has his own ideas for getting the most from his students and staff. Expect a few of the old guard to be well and truly rubbed up the wrong way.

"A chain of unfortunate circumstances and one bad choice turns lives into chaos and has tragic repercussions for everyone at the school," says the BBC.

Here's how to watch Waterloo Road season 14 online from anywhere in the world and for free. We've got all the information you need below.

How to watch Waterloo Road season 14 in the UK for free

BBC One is airing Waterloo Road season 14 on TV in the UK, with episodes going out on Tuesdays at 9 pm UK from September 10. If you want to watch online or on-demand, all eight episodes will be available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. You'll find our choice of the best TV dramas on BBC iPlayer there, too. BBC One and the iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN (such as NordVPN) to help you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details.

Can I watch Waterloo Road season 14 in the US?

Although the first 10 seasons of Waterloo Road are available to watch on the free Tubi streaming platform in the US, there's no sign to say when season 14 (not to mention 11 through 13) will land there.

If you're traveling to the US from the UK and want to watch Waterloo Road on the BBC iPlayer as normal, then we recommend using a VPN. Not familiar with the software? All is explained below...

How to watch Waterloo Road from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Waterloo Road season 14 on the BBC iPlayer streaming service as described above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally streaming services like iPlayer will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service you require and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

In the UK, Waterloo Road season 14 premieres on BBC One at 9 pm UK on Tuesday, September 10. The subsequent episodes will go out on that channel at the same time on the following Tuesdays.

All eight episodes of Waterloo Road season 14 will be available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer streaming service from 6 am UK on Tuesday, September 10.

No release has been announced for the US.

All you need to know about Waterloo Road season 14

Who is Jason Manford? Jason Manford is a 43-year-old actor, comedian and TV presenter from Salford near Manchester in the UK. He originally came to prominence as a comedian on TV programs like 8 Out of 10 Cats and became an anchor on daily magazine show The One Show. However, his career took a step backwards when allegations around sending inappropriate text messages. Since then his star has grown again and is a staple on UK TV, primarily as a host of game shows such as Unbeatable and The Answer Run and hosting big ticket events like Children in Need and the Olivier Awards. Manford has also performed on the stage, receiving positive reviews in The Producers, Guys and Dolls and The Wizard of Oz.

How many episodes are in Waterloo Road season 14 ? Long gone are the days of 30-episodes series of Waterloo Road — season 14 is eight episodes (just like season 13).