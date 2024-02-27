Waterloo Road nets huge comedy star for major role

Waterloo Road is set to welcome a huge star through the school gates when the show returns later this year!

Following the conclusion of Waterloo Road series 13, the BBC has revealed that comedian and TV fave Jason Manford is about to walk into the staff room. His new role's sure to get fans talking, too, as we know that Manford has joined the cast as a new headmaster, Steve Savage.

Of his new role, Jason Manford said: "What an absolute treat it is to join the cast and crew of Waterloo Road, right here in my home city of Manchester.

"My kids and I binged the show on iPlayer during lockdown. It's such a brilliant, iconic show, so I'm dead proud to now be part of its history. Growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher and now becoming a headteacher, I know I would have been terrible!"

Waterloo Road's new Head, Steve Savage. (Image credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Helen Williams)

Exactly how Steve Savage joins the staff at Waterloo Road school remains to be seen. As a plot tease for the forthcoming series, the BBC has let slip that Savage's arrival will have "a big impact" on the school community.

They said: "Manford will play Steve Savage, who has a big impact on the staff and pupils at Waterloo Road when he becomes headteacher — but not before ruffling a few feathers along the way. While Manford's new role as headteacher will leave fans questioning how the future looks for current headteacher Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin), viewers will have to wait and see how the storyline plays out."

His entrance to the school was teased in a clip that sees Manford stepping off stage after one of his gigs before sticking on a tie and blazer and making a beeline for his new office. Check it out here:

So excited about this news! Coming soon to @WaterlooRoad @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/as3NIiGE95February 27, 2024 See more

Jason's not the only new arrival set to wander the halls next time around, either, as we know that Saira Choudhry has also joined the Waterloo Road series 14 cast as the school's new maths teacher, Nisha Chandra.

Plus, there's a host of new pupils stepping into frame for the next term. The new stars are: Olly Rhodes as Billy Savage, Nathan Wood as Boz Osbourne, Sonya Nisa as Aleena Qureshi, Miya Ocego as Lois Taylor-Brown, Danny Murphy as Luca Smith and Matthew Khan as Jared Jones. Further info about all these new stars is due to arrive at a later date.

Cameron Roach, Executive Producer of Waterloo Road and Founder of Rope Ladder Fiction, said of the new additions: "We're thrilled that Jason Manford is joining Waterloo Road, as the show returns for a fourth series since returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Jason is a phenomenal comic actor and has fully embraced the tone and spirit of the show, we can't wait for the audience to meet Steve Savage and his son Billy.

"As with all of our adult cast, Jason has been an inspiring and approachable mentor to our younger cast and crew; we love that a new generation of Northern talent are able to learn their craft alongside brilliant household names. The legacy of Waterloo Road goes from strength to strength", Roach added.

Waterloo Road series 14 is due to hit our screens later this year. You can find all 13 seasons of the show so far on BBC iPlayer.