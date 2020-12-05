What on TV for Saturday, December 5

Fans of college football have two options for games to watch tonight: Alabama is taking on LSU at 8pm EST on CBS, and Baylor is taking on Oklahoma at 8pm EST on FOX. Season 1 of The Hardy Boys arrives on Hulu today, and History’s Greatest Mysteries takes on the assassination of President Lincoln.



If you’d like to watch some football today, you have a few options on how to make that happen. Alabama is taking on LSU at 8pm EST on CBS, and Baylor is taking on Oklahoma at 8pm EST on FOX. The Alabama vs. LSU game will be played form Tiger stadium, while the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game will be played from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX or CBS

History's Greatest Mysteries

Tonight History's Greatest Mysteries takes on the escape of John Wilkes Booth. Booth notoriously was able to escape after assassinating President Lincoln, the episode points to some of the explanations on how.

Watch at 9pm EST on the History Channel

The Hardy Boys: Season 1

The Hardy Boys is now a TV show, and the first season drops on Hulu today. After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy, 16, and his brother Joe, 12, are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Baby Chimp Rescue

Need something uplifting to watch? How about some baby chimps being rescued? Tonight you can catch Jim and Jenny Desmond rescuing a baby chimp named Miracle on this, the first episode of the new show.

Watch at 8pm EST on the BBC

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

The Mighty Express welcomes a new train and speeds into a snowstorm to deliver Santa’s presents and save Christmas for all the kids in Tracksville.

Watch anytime on Netflix