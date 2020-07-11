What to watch on Saturday, July 11, 2020

Ah, Saturdays. Fridays are rough because you still have to go to work. Sundays are hard because you've got that back to the office dread. But Saturday? Saturday's that perfect middle-day where you just feel free and the world is made of possibilities. Y'know, so long as you stay inside.

Saturdays are the days of Saturday morning cartoons, and staying in your pajamas all day long. They're when you can crack open that book or, and this feels safe to assume since you're here reading this post, start that series binge you've been meaning to or start that movie marathon you've been thinking about.

'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' on Netflix

What's a Saturday morning without some Saturday morning cartoons? Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has received rave reviews since its premiere several years ago. It also happens to be an impressively progressive retelling of an old favorite that's fun for both kids and adults.

Stream the series on Netflix.

IFC's Relic

Natalie Erika James' directorial debut, Relic, is a surprisingly beautiful take on terror. She masterfully combines reality and the fantastic in this spectacular spook. Just a warning, you will want to call your mother (or mother figure) after the credits roll.

You can rent the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Atomic Blonde on FXM

If you watched The Old Guard yesterday and decided you immediately need more of Charlize Theron kicking the hell out of some people, Atomic Blonde is here to scratch that itch! She might not have a battle axe, but the film makes up for it with awesome lighting.

You can watch Atomic Blonde on FXM at 3:15PM EST.

Disney's Live-Action 'Aladdin'

If you ended up seeing Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's roundtable on Friday, you might have found yourself wanting a good Will Smith flick. Now, both actors have a stellar filmography, but consider taking time to check out Disney's vastly underrated (but still box office successful) live-action Aladdin. The updates to Princess Jasmine alone are worth the view.

You can stream Aladdin now on Disney+

Premier League Soccer "Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City FC"

Check out Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City FC in the 35th round of the Premier League. If you're itching for live sports, this is a great option to tune into. The teams will be playing out of Amex stadium.

Watch at 3PM EST on NBC Sports.

(Image credit: Premier League Soccer)

'Atlanta' on Hulu

If you're yet to have a moment to check out Donald Glover's Atlanta, the entire series is available to stream right now. The series starts by following Earn (Glover's character) and his daily life in Atlanta, Georgia as he tries to redeem himself with his ex-girlfriend.

Watch Atlanta on Hulu.

A24's 'First Cow'

Quiet is jolting, but there's nothing quiet about what Kelly Reichardt's First Cow is saying. The director returns after her impressive film Old Joy to take an impressive look of the life of a Chinese immigrant seeking his fortune in the American Frontier.

Rent First Cow on Amazon Prime Video