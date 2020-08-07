What's on TV for Friday, August 7, 2020

It's Friday! Now that we've all successfully made it to the end of the week it's time to reward ourselves with some great TV.

Tonight's there's a new episode of Room 104 on HBO, a great documentary on Disney+, and two different live NBA games that are worth a watch.

Room 104

I discovered Room 104 early on in the pandemic and was immediately hooked. The show explores what happens in a corporate chain hotel by the airport. Each episode takes place entirely inside room 104 and stands on its own, which makes the half-hour episodes perfect for watching as a “last show” right before bed or to fill a little time during the day. The show is now in its 4th and final season. A new episode, Avalanche, airs tonight.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on HBO.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Orlando Magic take on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at 6:30pm EDT followed by the Boston Celtics taking on the Toronto Raptors at 9pm EDT. Both games are being broadcast from Florida where the NBA is currently quarantining together.

Watch starting at 6:30pm EDT on TNT.

Martha Knows Best

How is it that Martha Stewart seems to know how to do pretty much everything? If you've been using your quarantine time to spruce up your home, tonight Martha will show you how to plant trees and how to make personalized seats out of tree stumps. Jay Leno also makes an appearance in tonight's episode so Stewart can give him a pomegranate tree and help him plant it.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on HGTV.

The Swamp

Remember when Trump was focused on “draining the swamp?” HBO’s latest documentary follows three Republican congressman as they work toward that goal, while of course pushing through their own agenda in the process. The film was shot over the past two years, which means it’s got a ton of political hits like Trump’s impeachment trial in it. Watch, and then make sure you’re registered to vote in November.

Watch anytime on HBO.

Howard

Howard Ashman is responsible for writing the lyrics for some of Disney’s most popular songs, including hits from Aladdin, Beauty & the Beast, and The Little Mermaid. Today, Disney is honoring Ashman, who died in 1991, with a documentary about him and his work.

Watch anytime on Disney +

Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

Go on a virtual road trip tonight with Guy Fieri. Tonight is the first episode of season 33 of the show and features Fieri and his family combining cooking at home and some restaurant food to create "Triple-D style takeout."

Watch it tonight at 9pm EDT on Food Network.

Masters of Illusion

Dean Cain hosts Masters of Illusion tonight. Tonight's show features magicians Chipper Lowell, Håkan Berg, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Funk, Nick Dopuch and My Uyên displaying some great illusions and performances.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on the CW.