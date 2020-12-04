What's on TV for Friday, December 4

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, tonight you can catch some of the greatest moments from Hollywood’s previous Christmas parades as well as some holiday treats being made in a Great British Baking Show special. Reboots MacGyver and Magnum P.I. both are debuting their new seasons tonight, and the sharks are checking out some holiday and winter-based companies on Shark Tank.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments

We might not be able to see very many Christmas parades in person this year, but you can still get in the holiday spirit by watching some of the parade moments from year’s past. Tonight the CW is showing some of the greatest moments from the Hollywood Christmas Parade from year’s past.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

Magnum P.I.

Season 3 of the rebooted Magnum P.I. kicks off tonight on CBS. Magnum and Higgins' new clients hire them to find their missing brother last seen on the island, leading to Higgins being shot and TC abducted when a secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

The Great British Baking Show takes on Holidays tonight. Cake pops, canapes, favorite contestants from seasons past and the "Derry Girls" cast bring Yuletide joy to the tent.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Shark Tank

Shark Tank has a little bit of a holiday flair tonight. Tonight some cousins show off their line of giant, inflatable holiday ornaments. Another entrepreneur takes on Skiing, while one woman shows off a solution to preventing her husband from spending too much time in the bathroom.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Big Mouth: Season 4

Big Mouth returns to Netflix today for season 4. On the brink of eighth grade, the friends contend with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

Beyond the Clouds takes an exclusive look inside the production and inspiration behind the Disney+ original movie. The short form docuseries can be found under extras for Clouds. In the first episode, director Justin Baldoni stumbles upon Zach Sobiech’s story and sets out to find him. A total of nine episodes will premiere weekly with the final episode streaming on January 29.

Watch anytime on Disney+

MacGyver

The reboot of MacGyver sails into its fifth season tonight. Tonight Mac and the team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals so that he can find a woman with vital information on Codex.What he doesn’t know is that their target has a new secret identity, including a completely new face.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS