What's on TV for Friday, February 5

The Boston Celtics take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight on ESPN, the queens are creating a disco documentary tonight on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and there’s a new episode of WandaVision tonight on Disney+.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NBA Basketball

The Toronto Raptors are taking on the Brooklyn Nets tonight in a little basketball. Tonight’s game will be played from the home on the Nets, Barclays Center. Later, stick around to see the Boston Celtics take on the Los Angeles Clippers from Staples Center.

Watch starting at 7:45pm EST on ESPN

Bliss

Bliss is a mind-bending love story following Greg who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel, a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is just a computer simulation. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy.

Watch anytime on Prime Video.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Tonight on a new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens make a 70s disco-documentary, complete with period fashions. Loni Love (Soul Plane) is the guest judge for tonight’s episode.

Watch at 8pm on VH1

WandaVision

If you haven't been watching WandaVision on Disney+, there's not time like the present to get started. The show is a blend of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and classic television, starring Marvel characters Vision and Wanda Maximoff. Tonight the streamer is dropping a new episode of the series.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Framing Britney Spears

The meteoric rise and disturbing fall of Britney Spears has devolved into a Kafkaesque court battle that has reawakened her fandom and raised pressing questions about mental health and an individuals’ rights. A re-examination of her career and a new assessment of the movement rallying against her court-mandated conservatorship capture the unsavory dimensions of the American pop-star machine. The series is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right. Executive producers are Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, Stephanie Preiss, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Mary Robertson.

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Blacklist

Tonight on The Blacklist, the Task Force is investigating a group of bank robbers that make a point of stealing things from other criminals. Later, an old case that group worked on resurfaces.

Watch at 8pm ET on NBC

Little Big Women

A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence in this Netfliix film.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Shark Tank

The sharks are headed back into the tank tonight to see a new set of entrepreneurs. Tonight they’ll meet some people who think they’ve come up with the perfect solution to keeping your home germ free as well as a brother and sister combo that think they have a way to prevent drink spiking.

Watch at 8pm on ABC