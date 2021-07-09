What's on TV for Friday, July 9

It will cost a little extra , but you can catch Black Widow tonight from the comfort of your own couch on Disney+. The 2021 Tour de France continues with Stage 13 tonight, and Guy Fieri is headed to Burlington, Vermont to a vegan joint that has a crunch wrap and coconut-banana French toast on a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Black Widow

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Black Widow launches simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets today. (Read our full Black Widow review)

Watch anytime on Disney+

Virgin River

Season 3 of Virgin River arrives on Netflix today. On this season, Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Tour de France 2021

The 2021 Tour de France continues with Stage 13 tonight, a flat ride of 140 miles from Nîmes to Carcassonne.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC Sports

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…hold onto your culottes.

Watch anytime on Hulu

This Way Up

Season two of the BAFTA award-winning series is set after the events of the season one finale, with things in flux for Aine and her sister, Shona. Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise. Will she and Richard make a go of it? Or continue to exist in the odd tension of the employer and employee? How will Shona and Charlotte manage running a new business together and having feelings for each other? Will Shona be able to go through with marrying Vish? Planning a wedding? Can she tell him what happened? Is there anything more to tell?

Watch anytime on Hulu

Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

Tonight on a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives, Guy Fieri is jumping into some sweet and savory dishes. It all kicks off vegan joint has a crunch wrap and coconut-banana French toast in Burlington, Vermont.

Watch at 10pm EDT on Food Network

Atypical

Season 4 of Aytypical arrives today. With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.

Watch anytime on Netflix