What's on TV for Friday, March 19

It’s March Madness time for College Basketball fans! You can catch several first-round games tonight. Disney+ is showing the premiere of the new Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and the queens are making their own soft drink brands tonight on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

NCAA Basketball Tournament

It’s March Madness time! The games have been going on all day, but some of the headlining games are happening tonight. First, you can catch North Carolina vs. Wisconsin, live from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. at 7pm EST. After that game, you can catch San Diego State vs. Syracuse in a first-round game at 9:30pm EST. That game is being played live from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Watch starting at 7pm EST on CBS

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Penn & Teller are back with a new episode of Fool Us tonight. The show has aspiring magicians attempt their best trick in front of the world-famous team. Penn & Teller will only see the trick once but then will have to try and guess how the magician was able to do it.

Watch at 9pm EST on the CW

Hunter Hunter

Hunter Hunter follows a family living in the remote wilderness earning a living as fur trappers. Joseph Mersault (Devon Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan), and their daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell) struggle to make ends meet and think their traps are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf. Determined to catch the predator in the act, Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph’s prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him. When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou (Nick Stahl), who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Country Comfort

An aspiring young country singer finds the band she's been missing when she takes a job as a nanny for a musically talented family.

Watch anytime on Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race

Tonight on a new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, the queens have to create and brand their own versions of extravagant soft drinks. We also get a special virtual guest appearance tonight from reigning America's Next Drag Superstar Jaida Essence Hall.

Watch at 8pm EST on VH1