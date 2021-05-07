What's on TV for Friday, May 7

Season 3 of Shrill arrives on Hulu today! Liz and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation of N-13 tonight on The Blacklist, and Fallon and Liam are planning their wedding on a new episode of Dynasty.

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Liz and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation of N-13, while Red takes steps to infiltrate Townsend's criminal organization.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Jupiter's Legacy

They're the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Fallon and Liam plan their wedding, with some unsolicited input from Alexis, which leaves Fallon questioning if Alexis could be right.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Shrill: Season 3

Season three of Shrill finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know what she really wants?

Watch anytime on Hulu

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I, Magnum and Higgins work a stalking case involving a man with a past in espionage. Also, Ethan asks Higgins to join him on an extended trip for Doctors Without Borders.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBs

The Boy From Medellín

From Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, A Private War) comes an astonishingly intimate portrait of one of the biggest international music superstars of our time. The Boy From Medellín follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career--a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Little Fish

As a memory loss virus runs rampant, one couple fights to hold their relationship together before the disease can erase all memory of their love in this sweeping sci-fi romance.

Watch anytime on Hulu