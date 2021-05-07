What's on TV for Friday, May 7
By Emily Price
Season 3 of Shrill drops today!
Season 3 of Shrill arrives on Hulu today! Liz and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation of N-13 tonight on The Blacklist, and Fallon and Liam are planning their wedding on a new episode of Dynasty.
📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide
🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk
The Blacklist
Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Liz and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation of N-13, while Red takes steps to infiltrate Townsend's criminal organization.
Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC
Jupiter's Legacy
They're the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.
Watch anytime on Netflix
Dynasty
Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Fallon and Liam plan their wedding, with some unsolicited input from Alexis, which leaves Fallon questioning if Alexis could be right.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Shrill: Season 3
Season three of Shrill finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know what she really wants?
Watch anytime on Hulu
Magnum P.I.
Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I, Magnum and Higgins work a stalking case involving a man with a past in espionage. Also, Ethan asks Higgins to join him on an extended trip for Doctors Without Borders.
Watch at 9pm EDT on CBs
The Boy From Medellín
From Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, A Private War) comes an astonishingly intimate portrait of one of the biggest international music superstars of our time. The Boy From Medellín follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career--a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.
Watch anytime on Prime Video
Little Fish
As a memory loss virus runs rampant, one couple fights to hold their relationship together before the disease can erase all memory of their love in this sweeping sci-fi romance.
Watch anytime on Hulu
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.