What's on TV for Friday, October 9

NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs continue tonight with Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. Tonight's game is being broadcast from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando where the NBA has been quarantining together to finish out the season.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on ABC

The Right Stuff

It’s 1959 and Russia is winning the space race. In order to compete, The United States forms NASA and chooses to recruit the nations best test pilots to form what will become the Mercury Astronauts. Among these test pilots are the golden boy John Glenn, the reckless Alan Shepard, and Gordo Cooper, whose broken marriage could cost him a place at the program in this new series.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Terminator: Dark Fate

Decades after Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) prevented Judgment Day, a lethal new Terminator is sent to eliminate the future leader of the resistance. In a fight to save mankind, battle-hardened Sarah Connor teams up with an unexpected ally (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and an enhanced super soldier to stop the deadliest Terminator yet. Humanity's fate hangs in the balance in this action-packed thrill ride from Tim Miller, the Director of Deadpool, and Producer James Cameron.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Real Time With Bill Maher

Real Time With Bill Maher is back with a new episode tonight, and with the Vice Presidential debate happening this week and the president's COVID diagnosis there's bound to be lots to talk about. This week's guests are Rep. Adam Schiff is the U.S. Congressman for California’s 28th district and the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and former CIA director John O. Brennan.

Watch at 10pm EDT on HBO

Undercover Boss

Tonight's episode of Undercover Boss is a bit different business than is normally covered on the show. Tonight Colie Edison, CCO of Bowlero Corp and CEO of the Professional Bowlers Association, works undercover to spare customers from waiting too long when checking them in to bowl, and tries for a perfect game while taking food orders as a lane server.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS