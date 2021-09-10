What's on TV for Friday, September 10

The National Finals continue tonight on American Ninja Warrior! Blake continues on his quest for the Senate tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, and Joanna and Billy set out to finish the case against the mine on a new episode of Burden of Truth.



Tonight Kansas is taking on Coastal Carolina in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Brooks Stadium .

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on ESPN2

American Ninja Warrior

Tonight on American Ninja Warrior, the National Finals continue in Las Vegas where the ninjas face up to eight supersized obstacles on the world's most challenging course.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

WWE Smackdown

Tonight FOX is airing a special WWE card from New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Burden of Truth

Tonight on Burden of Truth, with one day left before the disciplinary hearing, Joanna and Billy set out to finish the case against the mine.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Blake continues on his quest for the Senate and turns to someone very unexpected for help. Fallon continues to learn more about Amanda with the help of an old friend.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Metal Shop Masters

Sparks fly and tensions flare in Metal Shop Masters, a fierce, fiery competition between 7 of America’s top welding legends. Hosted by Jo Koy, over the course of six episodes, these iron men and women race against the clock in challenging builds ranging from epic, one-of-a-kind grills to futuristic vehicles, all judged on both form and function. Pressure, heat and hustle makes for grinding work, and in the end, only one will forge a path to victory and the title of Metal Shop Master.

Watch anytime on Netflix