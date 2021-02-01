What's on TV for Monday, February 1

Sports fans have a lot of choose from tonight with several basketball games and NHL hockey on tonight. A wildfire is spreading across Austin tonight on 9-1-1: Lone Star, and on Kids Baking Championship the young bakers are making fruit cakes, but not the kind you might think.

College Basketball

Tonight Duke is taking on Miami in College Basketball at 7pm. Tonight's game is being played live from the Watso Center in Miami. Afterward, stick around for Oklahoma at Texas Tech.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Pittsburgh Penguins are taking on the New York Rangers in some hockey. The two teams are hitting the ice at the home of the Rangers, Madison Square Garden.

9-1-1: Lone Star

A wildfire is spreading across Texas tonight on 9-1-1: Lone Star and the teams from the 118 in Los Angeles heads to Austin to help out Captain Strand and the 126.

Possessor

From the visionary mind of writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, Possessor is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

American Pickers

Tonight on American Pickers, Medford and Mike find a 1964 Chevy pickup in perfect condition and find a circus scrapbook that just happens to have some original, never-before-seen photos of Elvis.

Kids Baking Championship

Tonight on a new episode of Kids Baking Championship we're down to just three final bakers. Tonight the finalists will be tasked with making fruit cakes, except not the kind of fruit cakes you're probably thinking of.

