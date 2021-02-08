What's on TV for Monday, February 8

Tonight in sports, the Buffalo Sabres are hitting the ice against the Boston Bruins, and Oklahoma State is taking on Kansas in College Basketball.

The crew discovers a barn-fresh Impala tonight on American Pickers, and Abishola and Christina unexpectedly hit it off as future sisters-in-law on a new episode of Bob (Hearts) Abishola.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Buffalo Sabres are hitting the ice against the Boston Bruins. Tonight's game is being played from TD Arena, the home of the Bruins.

Watch at 7pm EST on NBC Sports

College Basketball

Tonight Oklahoma State is taking on Kansas in College Basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse.

Watch at 9pm EST

American Pickers

Tonight on a new episode of American Pickers, Mike meets one of the giants of country music history, while Robbie and Danielle uncover a barn-fresh Impala at the perfect Pennsylvania pick.

Watch at 6pm EST on History

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on a new episode of Bob (Hearts) Abishola, after a chance encounter, Abishola and Christina unexpectedly hit it off as future sisters-in-law. Meanwhile, at MaxDot, Douglas gives the workers a much-needed morale boost.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Kids Baking Championship

Tonight on Kids Baking Championship the kids are tasked with creating a giant cookie face with 3D features that convey an assigned expression. Only five bakers remain on the show, which is being judged by Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network