What's on TV for Monday, January 11

The new season of The Bachelor continues tonight with episode two. Netflix is also debuting its new documentary, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy, taking a look at the crack epidemic today, and there are new episodes of The Good Doctor, Weakest Link, and more on tonight!

The Bachelor

If you' missed the first episode of the new season of The Bachelor, you still have time to catch up. Tonight is episode two of the new season featuring Matt James, who had his debut on the show as a prospective suitor for Clare Crawley's season of "The Bachelorette"

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

The Good Doctor

COVID is still the star of the show on The Good Doctor. As Chief of Surgery Dr. Lim struggles to cope with the residual emotional trauma of COVID-19, she encounters a young war veteran fighting debilitating PTSD. After discussing the case, they come up with a radical way to treat him.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC

The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively and Jude Law star in The Rhythm Section, an action-packed thriller from the producers of James Bond. After finding out her family’s death was not an accident, Stephanie transforms from victim to assassin, seeking revenge on those responsible.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Weakest Link

Need a little escape? Game Shows can be a great way to take a break from it all. Tonight on The Weakest Link eight strangers test their trivia knowledge.

Watch at 10pm EST on NBC.

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. From award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems.

Watch anytime on Netflix