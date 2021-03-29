What's on TV for Monday, March 29
By Emily Price
Battle rounds kick off tonight on The Voice!
The battle rounds kick off tonight on The Voice, which means we’ll have some big-name caches stepping in to get the singers ready for action. The New York Islanders are hitting the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at 7pm EDT, and INFLUX weaponizes the Debris in a terrifying experiment tonight on a new episode of Debris.
NHL Hockey
Tonight the New York Islanders are hitting the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Penguins, PPG Paints Arena.
Watch at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC Sports
The Voice
Battle rounds kick off tonight on The Voice. The coaches enlist the help of musical artists such as Luis Fonsi, Dan + Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss to help get the singers ready for the head-to-head round.
Watch at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC
The Good Doctor
Tonight on a new episode of The Good Doctor, Claire is blindsided when her absentee father shows up at her door. Meanwhile, Shaun feels disconnected from Lea, causing tension in their relationship.
Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC
Pig Royalty
Yes, there is a show called Pig Royalty, and yes, you probably want to watch it. The show involves Texas families showcasing pigs across Texas. you'll not only meet the "prized swine" but also the people that treasure them.
Watch at 10pm EDT on Animal Planet
Debris
Tonight on a new episode of Debris, INFLUX steps out from the shadows and weaponizes the Debris in a terrifying experiment. Meanwhile, Finola struggles to keep her newfound knowledge from affecting her work.
Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC
American's Most Wanted
America's Most Wanted is back on television! Tonight journalist Elizabeth Vargas analyses a variety of cases along with the help of experts Paul Holes and Yodit Tewolde.
Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX
