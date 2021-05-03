What's on TV for Monday, May 3

The Voice is looking back at the journeys of this season's remaining artists tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights are hitting the ice against the Minnesota Wild, and Owen finds himself immersed in the search for a serial arsonist on a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Vegas Golden Knights are hitting the ice against the Minnesota Wild. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Wild, Xcel Energy Center.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC Sports

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Denver Nuggets are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Lakers, Staples Center.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ESPN

The Voice

Tonight's new episode of The Voice is a look back at the journeys of this season's remaining artists chronicling their time from the Blind Auditions to the Live Playoffs.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

9-1-1: Lone Star

Tonight on a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, after being forced to take time off work to recover from his surgery, Owen finds himself immersed in the search for a serial arsonist.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Best Baker in America

Tonight on Best Baker in America the competition kicks off with 10 elite bakers and Southern dessert challenges. First the bakers must make Kentucky's May Day PieCaken with bourbon as the featured flavor.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

All Rise

Tonight on All Rise, Lola is conflicted when a former judge, Judge Prudence Jenkins, whom she idolized, has been accused of bribery and is representing herself in a bench trial.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS