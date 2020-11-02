What's on TV for Monday, November 2

If you love competition shows then tonight’s your night! It’s double elimination tonight on Dancing With The Stars, the last night of blind auditions on The Voice, and the Food Network is kicking off a new season of Holiday Baking Championship. The Good Doctor also returns tonight with a new episode and Antiques Roadshow is airing a new election-themed episode.

Dancing With the Stars

It's double elimination night tonight on Dancing With the Stars. If you watch live, you'll have the opportunity to vote on your own favorites from the performers and play a role in who stays on the show and who gets eliminated.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow has a bit of a political theme tonight. Political items from both sides of the aisle, across the history of the United States, are explored, including one find now valued at $600,000 to $800,000.

Watch at 8pm EDT on PBS

The Voice

It's the last night of the "Blind Auditions," on The Voice! Superstar coaches vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon. The vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named "The Voice."

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Holiday Baking Championship

Is it too early for Christmas decorations? The Food Network doesn't think so. Tonight the first episode of Holiday Baking Championship airs on the network. Host Jesse Palmer kicks off the competition for 12 bakers with holiday decorated quick bread wreaths. In the main heat, the competitors must make a winter hat cake to charm judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network

The Good Doctor

Season 4 of The Good Doctor kicks off tonight on ABC. Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also unlike anything he or the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure has ever seen before. As safety protocols and quarantines increase due to the global pandemic, Lea and Shaun's new relationship will become tested; and Dr. Alex Park gets ready to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, to be closer to his family.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC