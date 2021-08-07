What's on TV for Saturday, August 7

Tonight coverage of the Olympics continues with the men’s marathon live! The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the San Diego Padres in some baseball, and the staff must scramble for a solution when a pack of brown bears wreaks havoc on their exhibit on a new episode of The Zoo: Bronx-Sized.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Olympics 2020

Coverage of the Olympics continues tonight with coverage of the men's marathon (live) and the finals in women's high jump, women's 10,000m, men's javelin, and more for track & field, and the men's platform final in diving.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the San Diego Padres in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from Petco Park.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on FOX Sports

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized

Tonight on The Zoo: Bronx Sized, the staff must scramble for a solution when a pack of brown bears wreaks havoc on their exhibit.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Animal Planet

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on Magnum P.I., when a young man in need of immediate emergency surgery goes missing with a bullet lodged in his chest, Ethan asks Magnum and Higgins to find him before it's too late.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Hit & Run

A man searching for the truth behind his wife's death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Vivo

A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.

Watch anytime on Netflix