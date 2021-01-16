What's on TV for Saturday, January 16

The NFL Playoffs are happening tonight with the AFC Divisional game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. There are new episodes of My 600lb Life and Undercover Billionaire on tonight, and Outside the Wire arrives on Netflix.

NFL Playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Buffalo Bills tonight in an AFC Divisional game. Tonight’s game will be played from Bills Stadium.

Watch at 8:15pm EST on NBC

Undercover Billionaire

Tonight on Undercover Billionaire, Glenn gambles all the money he’s made so far on a new venture. Once he does; however, a roadblock puts the future of all of it in the balance.

Watch tonight at 8pm EST on Discovery

My 600lb Life

Tonight on My 600lb Life, Thederick, who is housebound due to his weight has a hospital scare and realizes that he needs to make a change, and that is Dr. Now’s program isn’t able to work for him then it’s possible nothing will.

Watch at 8pm EST on TLC

Outside the Wire

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström.

Watch anytime on Netflix

1000lb Sisters

The Slaton sisters head back to see Dr. Proctor in Atlanta for tonight’s episode. Amy is pregnant and has to tell the doctor the news, even though the doctor had told her she needed to wait until longer after surgery. Tammy on the other hand has another concern: she’s gained all the weight back.

Watch at 10pm EST TLC