What's on TV for Saturday, January 30

If you like basketball then tonight’s your night, with both college and NBA games on. TNT is hosting family movie night tonight with How To Train Your Dragon, and Netflix is dropping its latest four-part documentary series following the Brooklyn Saints youth football program.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Boston Celtics in some basketball. Tonight’s game is being played from the home of the Celtics, TD Garden.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on ABC

College Basketball

Texas is taking on Kentucky tonight in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tonight's game will be played from Rupp Arena.

Watch at 8pm EST on ESPN

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Tonight on a repeat episode of Law & Order: SVU, we get to relive Captain Tucker’s retirement party. Benson is tasked with investigating sexual assault accusations made by a fellow police officer, and that retirement party has an unexpected ending.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

How to Train Your Dragon

Looking for a movie to watch tonight with the family? TNT is showing How To Train Your Dragon tonight. The cartoon tells the tale of a viking that befriends a dragon, despite the fact that his tribe has a long tradition to killing them.

Watch at 8pm EST on TNT

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints is a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner-city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system and challenges of coaches and parents rallying behind them.

Watch anytime on Netflix