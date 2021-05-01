What's on TV for Saturday, May 1

The Kentucky Derby is happening today! After the greatest 2 minutes in sports, you can catch rounds 4 through 7 of the NFL Draft on ABC, and the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Houston Rockets tonight on ESPN.

The Kentucky Derby

It's Kentucky Derby time! Tonight the 147th Run for the Roses from Churchill Downs in Louisville. The Triple Crown returns to spring after a COVID-delayed schedule last year.

Watch starting at 2:30pm EDT on NBC

NFL Draft

The NFL Draft continues tonight. Rounds 4 through 7 conclude the Draft on Day 3 in Cleveland. Rece Davis hosts with Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Louis Riddick, Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

Watch starting at 12pm EDT on ESPN

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Houston Rockets. The game is being played from the home of the Rockets, Toyota Center.

Watch at 7:45pm EDT on ESPN

American Idol

Tonight on a new episode of American Idol, the top 12 contestants perform Oscar®-nominated songs in hopes of securing America's vote into the top nine. Plus, Lionel Richie opens the show with a special performance.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives

Do you miss going on road trips? Take a virtual trip around the country tonight with Guy Fieri. Food Network is running a marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives today.

Watch starting at 6pm EDT on Food Network