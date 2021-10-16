What's on TV for Saturday, Oct. 16

There's a ton of college football going down today, with UCLA vs. Washington, Alabama vs. Mississippi State and Stanford vs. Washington State all on the docket; The USA Forces Cornhole Championship is also happening tonight, and there’s a brand new episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway.

UCLA vs Washington

Tonight UCLA is taking on Washington in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Husky Stadium.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Alabama vs Mississippi State

Alabama is taking on Mississippi State in some football tonight. The game will be played from Davis Wade Stadium.

Watch at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stanford vs Washington State

Stanford is taking on Washington State tonight. The game is being played from Martin Stadium.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN U.

MLB Playoffs

It's an League Championship Series double-header, as Game 2 of the Red Sox and Astros ALCS takes, followed by Game 1 on the Dodgers vs Braves NLCS.

Saturday Night Live

Oscar-winner and No Time to Die star Rami Malek hosts Saturday Night Live this week, with musical guest Young Thung.

Saturday Night Live airs live across the country at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Keegan-Michael Key, put their comedic skills to the test tonight on a new episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

USA Forces Cornhole Championship

If football isn't your thing, how about some cornhole? Tonight is the USA Forces Cornhole Championship. A championship bracket of a military-themed doubles cornhole event in South Bend, Ind., as members of the same capacity of service team up to compete.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.

Born Mucky: Life on the Farm

Tonight on a new episode, at Tom's Cambridgeshire farm, a potent enemy emerges and threatens his wheat harvest, and Ally devises a plan in order to save his soya crop from ravenous pigeons.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.