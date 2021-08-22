What's on TV for Sunday, August 22

Tonight the Los Angeles Angels are taking on the Cleveland Indians in the MLB Little League Classic. Twelve of the thirty-six quarterfinalists perform tonight on America's Got Talent, and Nicky prepares to meet his love interest Daisy IRL on a new episode of Dead Pixels.



MLB Baseball

Tonight the Los Angeles Angels are taking on the Cleveland Indians in the MLB Little League Classic. Tonight's game is being played in Williamsport, Pa. from Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

Wellington Paranormal

Tonight on a new episode of Wellington Paranormal, Officers Minogue and O'Leary investigate at a local girls' high school when three teen witches start threatening students.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

America's Got Talent

Tonight on America's Got Talent, twelve of the thirty-six quarterfinalists perform their acts to be judged by the viewers.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Dead Pixels

Tonight on a new episode of Dead Pixels, Nicky prepares to meet his love interest Daisy IRL. Meanwhile, Meg has rebooted an old version of Kingdom Scrolls that the three of them can play together. What could possibly go wrong?

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on the CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Tonight on a new episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, with the Legends on high alert with their unwanted guest in their custody, Ava is tasked with the interrogation while Nate and Sara watch.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW